The 3 Worst Mistakes CEF Investors Make (and How to Avoid Them)

Most folks buy closed-end funds for one reason: big yields!

But that’s not the only reason—and depending on your situation, it may not even the best reason for you, as I’ll show you shortly. (I’ll also reveal 3 tricky, but easily avoidable, blunders many folks make with CEFs).

First, there’s no doubt CEF payouts are legendary.

According to BlackRock’s latest quarterly update, dividend yields range from an average of 2.25% in the lowest-paying CEF sector (emerging market equity) to 9.9% in the highest paying (municipal-bond funds).

(The muni-bond fund yield is on a tax-equivalent basis and based on a 43.4% tax rate, as munis are exempt from federal income tax):

A Rich Hunting Ground for Yield Fans



Source: BlackRock Closed-End Fund Market Review, March 2017

When you take these sectors and average them out, you get a gaudy 7.8% payout!

That has to grab your attention if you’re stuck “grinding it out” with the so-called “Dividend Aristocrats”— stocks that have hiked their payouts for 25 years or more.

Truth is, these pretenders don’t even grab the bottom end of our CEF range: the benchmark ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS: NOBL ) yields just 2.0% as I write. That’s barely ahead of the S&P 500 as a whole … and a pretty sad state of affairs if you’re on the hunt for income.

Worse, you can’t even expect to beat the market here: Since NOBL’s inception in October 2013, it’s lagged the S&P 500 substantially, even when you include dividends.

Dividend Nobility: Checkmated



It gets worse when you consider that NOBL has a built-in advantage: dividend growth. As I wrote on May 15, dividend-growth stocks have a history of outperforming non-dividend payers over long periods.

But that hasn’t saved NOBL, because the 50 or so “Aristocrats” are riddled with names that dribble out puny yearly hikes—enough to keep their membership in the club, but not enough to trigger a stampede into their stocks. I’m looking at you, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ).

7.8%+ Yields and Big Upside in 1 Buy

Which brings me to the benefit you might love even more than CEFs’ payouts, depending on how close you are to clocking out of the workforce: serious upside potential.

Take a look at this graph, showing the average discount to net asset value (NAV, or the value of a fund’s underlying holdings) in our various CEF sectors:

Home of the Deal



Source: BlackRock Closed-End Fund Market Review, March 2017

What does all this mean?

Simply put, if we were to buy, say, your typical emerging-market equity CEF right now, we’d get $1.13 of assets for every dollar we invest. That’s free money!

These unique discounts can drive powerful gains, because they can (and regularly do) slam shut or even turn into premiums in short order, putting a nice extra boost under the share price.

This, incidentally, is why I never buy CEFs trading at a premium. As you can probably guess from the last graph I showed you, most CEFs trade at discounts to NAV, so there’s just no reason to overpay.

However, buying a CEF just because it’s trading at a discount can also be risky, which brings me to the first blunder many folks make when they buy these funds:

