Trade of the Day: Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN ): Texas Instruments is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of semiconductors. It is also a well-known producer of scientific calculators and DLP products for TVs and video projectors. And this year, TXN stock is also a winner, up 11% versus the 8% gains of the S&P 500.

First-quarter EPS beat Standard & Poor’s estimate of 85 cents per share, and similar consensus earnings estimates, by 11 cents. Sales grew at a surprising 13% on higher demand for both analog and embedded processors, and margins grew on higher volume. S&P estimates that there will be more chips in vehicles and that Texas Instruments’ shares will benefit from an acceleration of high-end smartphone sales.

Credit Suisse’s price target for TXN stock is $95 on the basis that it is growing faster than its peers and thus should be valued at 20 times 2018 estimated earnings of $4.50 to $4.65. Texas Instruments also throws off a 50-cent quarterly dividend that comes out to a yield of about 2.5%.

Since consolidating gains made in the first half of 2016, TXN shares advanced from about $72 in December to a high of almost $83 in late April. From March to May, the stock formed a triple-top which, if exceeded, would probably result in a new leg up.

Support is at the conjunction of the bullish support line and the 50-day moving average at $80.20. Last week’s recovery from a break below that line is a positive development. Volume has been mixed, but MACD is positive.

Buyers should probably take action only if the stock closes over $83. Thus, buy TXN at $83.50 with a trading target of $95 for a proposed return of about 14%.



EDITOR’S NOTE: Our Chief Technical Analyst Sam Collins is retiring on June 1. Your Daily Trader’s Alert emails will continue uninterrupted, but will feature new analysts going forward. To learn more about the changes click here, and to join our “online going-away party” and wish Sam farewell click here.

