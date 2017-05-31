Trade the Impending Breakdown in Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock!

If you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO), think again. From where we’re sitting, the environment looks increasingly hostile for the cloud play: No profits, negative cash flow, tracking below quarterly and full-year guidance … It’s pretty hard being Twilio. But it could be worse.

One place where conditions have been even harsher is for buy-and-hold investors of TWLO stock. If you bought in during last year’s supportive debut and bullish-looking rally, but failed to trim that stake, a swift gain of nearly 200% followed by an even faster collapse has been a painful turn of events.

Despite TWLO stock shedding 65% from its highs and flirting with its all-time-lows, investors aren’t done pulling out of shares.

One problem is momentum traders are long gone. That’s quite obvious considering what’s been said regarding TWLO stock. It’s unlikely that value investors will be impressed with Twilio shares at today’s prices either. There’s also a fairly hefty price-to-sales ratio of 7.3. Considering its dwindling prospects, that optimism (or denial if you will), makes TWLO stock even more outrageously expensive.

The fact is, even Twilio’s attractive revenue growth is projected to take a hit due to rising commoditization and competition, there’s little in TWLO stock that makes it a good buy. Twilio’s largest customer, Uber, recently announced that it is taking its business elsewhere. There’s also been murmurs the company’s key relationship with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is possibly a breakup in the making.

And now there’s word Airbnb has been packing up some of its business and taking it elsewhere. So what’s next? In our view, one trader’s hopeful bottom looks much more like a bearish chart pattern setting up for more difficulties ahead for TWLO stock and its shareholders.

TWLO Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Looking at TWLO stock’s daily chart and some traders will invariably be enticed by a potential double bottom setting up against last June’s absolute low established on Twilio’s first day as a publicly traded company.

Given the concerns addressed already, this strategist is strongly inclined to forgo optimism in favor of a more supportive bearish breakdown, putting the finishing touches on a flag pattern that should result in new all-time lows.

