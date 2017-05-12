Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Can't Continue its Recent Rally

Over the past month, shares of social media site Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) have made their way nearly 30% higher on renewed investor optimism thanks to a better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report. If you bought TWTR stock at its IPO highs of $69 per share, you might be wondering if TWTR stock can keep going and bring you the returns you were hoping for — or at very least, allow you to break even.

Source: Shutterstock

The answer is probably not, so you might want to sell now and take your medicine because the little blue bird might be returning to nosedive position in the near future.

What About All the Users?

One of the biggest reasons for the Twitter stock rally was the company’s better-than-expected user numbers in its first-quarter results. Twitter’s monthly average user base grew to 328 million, a 3% increase. Daily active users were up 14%. On the surface, those figures look pretty promising — after all, social media companies are all about increasing users, right?

Right, to some extent. It’s important to remain relevant and take on new users, but it’s more important to make money off of those users, something at which Twitter appears to be failing. While TWTR’s monthly average users were up, its advertising revenue declined sharply. Ad prices have fallen off a cliff during the past two years, losing 33% in just the first quarter of 2017 alone.

Not only is Twitter failing to make money on its growing user base, but the growth that investors are cheering isn’t even all that great. To put things into perspective, Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) monthly active users have reached 1.65 billion and are still growing. Not only that, but much of TWTR’s user growth came from outside the U.S., a troubling sign for the future.

Spending Spree

The worrying thing about seeing TWTR user numbers rise and revenue figures fall is the fact that the company’s core business, advertising, isn’t very profitable. What’s going to happen when Twitter can’t grow its users any more?

That’s going to be a big financial strain for TWTR, not only because it will mean less ad revenue, but also because it will mean the company will need to ramp up spending on promotions, marketing and adding new features to get user numbers up.

