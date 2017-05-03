Your Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Gameplan for Q1 Earnings

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) are higher by just about 50% for the year-to-date. And a recent breakthrough in the chart of TSLA stock has led to louder bulls and quieter, more frustrated bulls.

In my opinion, Tesla stock is bullishly postured through a multiquarter lens, in the near-term, shares look increasingly overbought. And Tesla first-quarter earnings — due out tonight after the bell — could be the catalyst that leads to a check-back or mean-reversion move lower before a better move higher can continue.

I am hard-pressed to find a stock at the moment with more opinionated investors and traders than Tesla. It doesn’t matter whether I speak to hedge funds, other institutional investors, even the Twittersphere — everyone is full of emotions as it relates to TSLA stock.

This type of bifurcation of investor sentiment could lead to more volatility as we get through tonight’s earnings report.

TSLA Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that Tesla in late March broke out of a multiyear sideways pattern (blue box) after a failed breakout attempt in February.



I personally believe in Tesla’s growth story and the company’s ability to innovate, as well as this chart’s constructive move over the past month or so.

However, I have learned over the years that one of the most important aspects of profitably trading the markets is to look at stocks across multiple time frames.

As such, I like the constructive breakout in TSLA stock on the multiyear chart. However, from a near- to possibly intermediate-term time frame, I have a hard time feeling bullish about the stock. At least without first seeing some consolidation set in.

