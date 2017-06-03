3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Bank of America Corp (BAC) and Jabil Inc (JBL)

U.S. stocks, which scattered lower after the Federal Reserve hiked a key interest rate by a quarter point, surged in the final hour or so of trading on Wednesday to post mixed results. The S&P 500, held back mostly by energy, pared its losses to 0.1%, as did the Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, managed to eke out 0.2% gains to close at another record high.

As we head into Thursday’s trade, however, it looks like pain could be pretty widespread. Big tech is down, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which is losing the war to gravity despite a price-target hike this morning. Financial stocks including Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) are off, with that major bank also reporting a round of job cuts. Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL ) might be one of the day’s few bright points, heading higher after a strong quarterly result.

Here’s everything you need to know about these three stocks this morning.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

AMZN stock is heading lower along with the broader markets on Thursday, shrugging despite a price-target raise by an analyst at Nomura Instinet.

Anthony DiClemente, who already has a “Buy” rating on the stock, has raised his PT on Amazon from $975 to $1,100. The change isn’t coming on any new news — merely a change to valuation models to reflect AMZN’s expansion into new businesses while still maintaining its position as the clear leader in e-commerce.

DiClemente called out advertising potential, video and Alexa as bullish drivers.

A secondary headline this morning: Amazon (and several other companies) reportedly have interest in acquiring messaging firm Slack at a potential value of $9 billion. Slack offers messaging, file sharing and other business services, and is integrated with systems such as Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Skype.

AMZN shares now appear to be battling between its 20-day moving average around $985 and its 50-day moving average at $947, triggered by Friday’s massive sector-wide plunge.

The good news? Amazon stock has worked off any and all overbought readings in its Relative Strength Index and MACD indicators generated by a still-30% run year-to-date.

AMZN is off more than 1% this morning.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

BAC shares are also off this morning on an apparent “sell the news” day. While the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike bodes well for Bank of America’s operations, BAC shares are kicking off this morning lower too.

That also comes amid news that Bank of America is cutting costs by beginning job cuts across its operations and technology division, mostly centered around its Charlotte headquarters.

