3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Weibo Corp (ADR) (WB) and Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Wednesday was a low-volume day of mixed trading that was again hampered by a poor performance from the energy sector. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3%, but the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% by day’s end.

As we enter Thursday’s trade, Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ: ORCL ) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS ) are at the forefront thanks to quarterly earnings, while Weibo Corp (WB) (NASDAQ: WB ) is taking a knock to the noggin early amid an apparent punishment by Chinese officials.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oracle shares are booming at the open thanks to the company’s standout fiscal fourth-quarter report.

Oracle reported profits of 89 cents per share, 11 cents ahead of Wall Street expectation. Revenues of $10.9 billion were also better than the consensus estimate by about $400 million. That was led by Software as a Service, whose revenues jumped by 67% to $964 million, though Cloud Platform as a Service enjoyed a 40% boost to $397 billion.

Subscription software was an especially strong part of Oracle’s period as it came in north of $1 billion for the first time in the company’s history.

The company’s budding cloud infrastructure business is also starting to make waves, with a 23% improvement in revenues to $208 million.

Looking ahead, Oracle forecast 4% to 6% sales growth in fiscal 2018, as well as 59 to 61 cents per share in adjusted profits. Both compared well to expectations for 3.9% revenue growth and 59 cents per share in earnings.

ORCL stock is now poised to jump more than 10% higher this morning, which will break through its 2017 highs from mid-March and push it to highs last seen in the dot-com era.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Steelcase — the former home of new Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) CEO Jim Hackett — also posted its quarterly earnings results yesterday, and it’s not faring nearly as well.

SCS shares are getting blasted this morning as net income of $18.1 million (15 cents per share) came in 3 cents worse than expectations. Sales of $735.1 million were a little more than 2% better year-over-year, but came up well shy of expectations for $745 million.

Worse, the office-furniture maker provided dreadful current-quarter guidance. Its earnings range of 21 to 25 cents per share came in miles below expectations of 36 cents, while revenues of $750 million to $780 million weren’t enough to satisfy estimates for $800 million.

SCS shares are plunging by more than 17% on Thursday morning.

Weibo Corp (ADR) (WB)

WB stock is reeling this morning on developing news out of China, where a regulator has supposedly told Weibo to stop its audio and video services, according to a Bloomberg report.

While no official reason has yet been provided, speculation is that the regulator is coming after Weibo for failure to weed out “negative” commentary.