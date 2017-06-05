5 MLPs That Will Win Big From Trump’s Tax Plan

Master limited partnerships (MLPs) may be getting a big shot in the arm in the upcoming year. And it’s all because of President Donald Trump. We know that Trump is already a fan of pipelines — his actions on the Keystone XL and infrastructure plans confirm this. The big win for MLPs may come from his plans to reform taxes.

Source: Shutterstock

Trump’s proposal to slash tax rates on pass-through businesses will be a major windfall for investors in MLPs, as it could send the tax rates on the sectors high distributions down to just 15%.

Right now, MLPs are taxed at the tax rate for individuals, which can be as high as 39.6%.

But here’s the real beauty of Trump’s tax proposals: MLPs would be able to defer taxes for years before the bill comes due. Trump’s proposed tax plan is enhancing an already enhanced tax-structure. If that doesn’t get your mojo going, consider that MLP sectors average 4% to 7% distribution yields.

With tax reform being the administration’s next issue to tackle, MLPs could once again be a hot ticket for investors. With that in mind, here are five MLPs that could benefit from Trump’s tax plans.

Next Page