5 MLPs That Will Win Big From Trump’s Tax Plan

Master limited partnerships (MLPs) may be getting a big shot in the arm in the upcoming year. And it’s all because of President Donald Trump. We know that Trump is already a fan of pipelines — his actions on the Keystone XL and infrastructure plans confirm this. The big win for MLPs may come from his plans to reform taxes.
Trump’s proposal to slash tax rates on pass-through businesses will be a major windfall for investors in MLPs, as it could send the tax rates on the sectors high distributions down to just 15%.
Right now, MLPs are taxed at the tax rate for individuals, which can be as high as 39.6%.
But here’s the real beauty of Trump’s tax proposals: MLPs would be able to defer taxes for years before the bill comes due. Trump’s proposed tax plan is enhancing an already enhanced tax-structure. If that doesn’t get your mojo going, consider that MLP sectors average 4% to 7% distribution yields.
With tax reform being the administration’s next issue to tackle, MLPs could once again be a hot ticket for investors. With that in mind, here are five MLPs that could benefit from Trump’s tax plans.