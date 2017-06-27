Apple Inc. (AAPL) Charges Further Into AR With SensoMotoric

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) already announced it is going all-in on augmented reality with ARKit in iOS 11. The company has also been rumored to be working on AR glasses, as well — hardware that would take its AR ambitions to another level. To that end, AAPL has now acquired SensoMotoric Instruments, a German company specializing in eye-tracking technology used for AR headsets and glasses.

Source: SensoMotoric Instruments

It appears the pieces are falling into place for Apple to make a push for augmented reality to be the next big thing, and it seems increasingly likely that Apple AR glasses will be a part of that.

AAPL Acquires SensoMotoric Instruments

MacRumors was first to break the news that AAPL appeared to have purchased SensoMotoric Instruments. After receiving an anonymous tip from someone who had spoken to an AAPL employee about the alleged deal, the website followed a trail of legal filings involving a shell company (a tactic often employed as part of any Apple acquisition). The name of Apple’s VP of Corporate Law on documentation that was notarized in Cupertino gave things away.

And while APPL declined to officially confirm the latest Apple acquisition, it did release a statement to website Axios:

“Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

That is the boilerplate “non-confirmation” AAPL releases very time it acquires a company. Based on that statement and the legal trail leading back to Cupertino, it’s safe to assume we are looking at another Apple acquisition.

SensoMotoric Technology Could Result in Apple AR Glasses

With its new ARKit augmented reality development platform, AAPL is planning to take AR mainstream in iOS 11. But the experience will be limited to what an iPhone or iPad camera “sees” and what its display can show.

That should work well for many applications. The approach has already been proven with successes like Pokemon Go, and Swedish furniture giant IKEA is talking up a forthcoming app that would use the technology to overlay photorealistic furniture models over a view of rooms in customers’ homes.

