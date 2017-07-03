3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Follow Chipotle Lower

It’s becoming an all too familiar and unfortunate scene. Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) took a massive hit on July 18 as fears of another food-poisoning incident rocked the markets. Chipotle executives made the right move by shutting down the store in question, a lone outlet in Sterling, Virginia. Although it’s a company-specific incident, CMG’s woes may reverberate against other restaurant stocks.

For Chipotle to say that they have a PR crisis on their hands is a massive understatement. Two years ago, multiple food-poisoning incidents rocked CMG, eventually cutting its market value in half. Through a concerted effort, which involved margin-gutting promotions in order to drive sales and traffic, Chipotle punched back.

And this year was when it all started to come together. At its peak, CMG stock was up nearly 31% year-to-date.

Americans tend to give people second chances. However, a third chance in two years time is a big ask. More critically, the poisoning incident makes Chipotle look insincere and disconnected to its customers. With so much pain and turmoil in the general retail sector, restaurant stocks can’t afford to incur missteps. Multiply that sentiment five-fold for CMG.

Indeed, while this latest controversy makes for “great” headlines, the reality is that the American consumer is becoming increasingly selective. If there’s a hint of trouble, the customer has a litany of options. That more than anything else is what concerns CMG and restaurant stocks. After all, Chipotle looked ugly two months before this alleged incident.

Unless the consumer economy improves dramatically, we’ll be seeing more pain. In the meantime, here are three restaurant stocks that will follow Chipotle lower.

