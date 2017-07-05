How to Avoid Burnout With General Motors Company (GM) Stock

It isn’t likely to be life in the fast lane, but with brakes released on the price chart, shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are signaling better days ahead. But for investors wanting a safer ride in GM stock, a hedged collar strategy can get you there with its low cost insurance policy. Let me explain.

As I’ve stated in the past, I’m a fan of GM stock over the longer-term. General Motor’s solid financials, continued ability to execute and turn the auto manufacturer into a competitive innovator trumps getting too worried over on an economic cycle whose impact is far from certain — and a GM stock that’s in better position than ever to weather those type downturns.

And now there’s some nice alignment for General Motors short-term as well. Well, that is if you can get past Monday’s headline warnings the auto industry is in a post-peak sales phase and instead appreciate GM stock’s price chart for forward-looking guidance.

GM Stock Weekly Chart



As recently as late May, General Motors was looking prone to further downside as shares broke below two converging trend-lines for a second time. The bearish price action is highlighted in yellow on the supplied weekly view of GM stock.

But as can also be seen on the price chart, bulls now appear to be back in the driver’s seat.

Over the last several weeks, GM stock has managed to reverse the bearish-looking technical situation with a hammer-like doji candle followed by a four-week long flat-and-tight base above the two resistance lines. The bullish-looking rebuttal delivered a nice confirmation signal on Monday as shares powered higher to breakout on above-average volume.

What’s next for GM? My technical outlook is the price action sets up shares for a test of the 2017’s highs of $38.55 and more optimistically, in position for the emerging uptrend to eventually re-capture late 2013’s all-time-highs of $41.85.

GM Stock Collar Strategy

Back in early May, I wrote about GM stock during its first of two technical failures. Our analysis, however, was directed at using additional price weakness for the benefit of bullish investors. It also recognized technical conditions can change course quickly. As such, I offered a flexible and very low cost modified ‘bear-to-bull’ butterfly priced for a few well-spent pennies … 5 cents to be exact.

