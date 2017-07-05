Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI): A Healthy Dividend Play

For the past year, the performance of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI ) has been kind of middling, with a gain of 6%. But, on a relative basis, the performance has actually been fairly good as the REIT market has been out of favor. Also, consider that the Vanguard REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VNQ ) has flat-lined during this period.

Source: Shutterstock

But, this should not be much of a surprise. There have been considerable headwinds for REITS, especially in the retail market. The impact of e-commerce continues to weigh on the sector, and it is likely to get worse as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) plans to acquire Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ).

At the same time, there are important macro factors at work. The Federal Reserve has been tightening policy, not only with higher interest rates, but also the paring of its balance sheet. As a result, REITs have become less attractive in terms of yield. But, there are also the nagging issues of the higher debt costs (keep in mind that these companies are major borrowers).

With OHI stock in particular, there is something else to keep in mind as well: political risks. As a major operator of Skilled Nursing Facility and Assisted Living Facility locations, the company is expected to feel the pressures of cost-cutting and changes to reimbursements.

According to a recent SEC filing:

“Any such federal legislation that reduces reimbursement payments to healthcare providers could have a material adverse effect on certain of our operators’ liquidity, financial condition or results of operations, which could adversely affect their ability to satisfy their obligations to us and could have a material adverse effect on us. Additionally, as a result of state budget crises and financial shortfalls, many states are focusing on the reduction of expenditures under their Medicaid programs, which may result in a freeze on Medicaid rates or a reduction in reimbursement rates for our operators.”

Next Page