After being one of the cheapest tech companies in the stock market in recent quarters, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has finally taken off. AAPL stock is up more than 50% over the past 12 months, adding 30% this year, aloneCan the good times continue?

To Apple’s credit, earnings are growing again. After a 9% decline last year, analysts are forecasting a flip back to growth, with EPS expected to increase almost 20%. That’s in large part due to the launch of the iPhone 8, which many people expect will be a huge success.

Some analysts, however, are more cautious on its chances, as AAPL is also dealing with some supply chain issues at the moment. On the plus side, successful patent litigation and tax reform could help swing Apple stock further to the upside.

So, the cases for and against buying Apple shares? Here goes:

AAPL Stock Cons

Supply Chain Problems: Analysts are becoming increasingly concerned about the state of Apple’s supply chain. In particular, analysts have suggested that shortages in OLED screen supply will limit AAPL’s ability to produce enough iPhones to meet demand.

Analyst Rod Hall, at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), trimmed his Q4 iPhone sales estimate by more than 7 million units last week. Though, he suggests, all these lost sales will eventually occur in 2018, preventing damage the Apple’s position. He left his $165 price target intact.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch took a more drastic perspective. They cut their 2017 phone guidance by 11 million units, and suggest the shortage will bleed into the 2018 fiscal year as well. While the supply chain problem looks to be temporary, investors could punish AAPL stock for a quarter or two.

Potentially No Super Cycle: The banks’ negative chatter isn’t limited to just supply chain problems, however. Deutsche Bank recently suggested that there won’t be an iPhone 8 upgrade super cycle. Deutsche recently raised their price target for AAPL stock. However, it was just to $132, still some serious downside from the current ~$150 level. Their analyst suggested that due to longer upgrade cycles and market saturation, the 8 will fail to live up to expectations.

Mark Moskowitz of Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS ) piled on. He suggested that Apple’s new OLED screens will fail to drive much customer enthusiasm as compared with traditional screens. Lacking a new “must have” feature, Barclay’s isn’t bullish on the 8, either.

Too Expensive: Adding to the 8’s potential production problems, it’s looking to come in with a huge price tag. One prominent Apple watcher suggested the high-end 8’s will cost $1,200, and even more for versions with more memory.

Now, it’s inarguable that some consumers are willing to pay a premium for Apple products. The brand is of unimpeachable quality. That said, at what point does sticker shock kick in?

Many American consumers are accustomed to receiving their phones on the cheap due to mobile carrier subsidies. However, the combination of carriers phasing those out and the iPhone 8’s higher-end components could lead to many middle-class customers getting priced out of the market. A phone that sells for more than a nice laptop may be a step too far for many shoppers.

