The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock Is Expensive No Matter What Q2 Brings

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) continues to look like one of the most overvalued stocks in the market. Earnings are in decline, with the company guiding for a 1-3% drop in comparable EPS in 2017. Yet KO stock trades at some 24x that earnings guidance — roughly the same multiple as fast-growing Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ).

There simply seems to be a disconnect between the growth investors are pricing in, and the growth KO is showing and will be capable of driving. Consumer tastes are shifting, regulatory pressure is increasing, and sugary soda is falling out of favor.

Long-term, Coca-Cola sales seem likely to decline. Yet the market is pricing its stock as if it’s the same steady grower it’s been for most of its history.

It remains to be seen whether the Coca-Cola earnings report Wednesday morning changes the narrative surrounding KO stock. But it seems highly likely that at some point change will come.

The Numbers Could Be Dangerous

There’s reason to see KO stock being at some risk after the company’s earnings report on Wednesday. For one, the stock has gained a bit more than 10% just since mid-February. That’s a substantial move for a stock that has been pretty much range-bound over the past two-plus years. Certainly, it looks like expectations are rising heading into the report.

But major rival PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ) saw its beverage division post a weak fiscal Q2. Given that market share barely, if ever, moves between the two companies, that could suggest volume weakness for Coca-Cola as well. And unlike Pepsi, Coke doesn’t have a non-beverage business to pick up the slack, as Frito-Lay did for PepsiCo last quarter.

And while expectations for KO earnings don’t sound particularly high, they do imply an acceleration from recent trends. Analysts are expecting revenue to fall about 16%. But the company, in its Q1 report, projected a 17%-18% headwind from acquisitions and other items, plus another 1%-2% impact from currency.

In other words, Street analysts are looking for organic growth near 3% year-over-year; in Q1 it was zero — even with pricing help. EPS consensus of 58 cents suggests a decline compared with earnings for Q2 2016. But it, too, suggests organic improvement — something KO similarly hasn’t consistently driven of late.

Longer-Term Concerns for Coca-Cola

Regardless of the exact Q2 numbers, the long-term concerns for Coca-Cola will persist. Growth in developed countries, in particular, has stalled out. KO stock has been the weakest of the three major US beverage makers, badly under performing both PEP and Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS ) over the past five years.

That’s not to mention sparkling water maker National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ ), whose stock has more than doubled over the past year. Those gains have come in large part due to that company’s LaCroix water brand — which continues to take share from traditional soda products.

