Unheralded eBay Inc (EBAY) Stock Looks to Add to Big 2017

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) was one of the choppier selections in the markets last year. Between beak and trough, prices last year measured more than 50%. The annual return on EBAY stock, however, came to a Street-beating but still quiet 9.5%.

So far, things are much better in 2017.

EBAY stock has run up almost 25% for the year-to-date, and it’s heading into Thursday evening’s second-quarter earnings report building up quite the head of steam. Shares now trade near their highest point since spinning off PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) back in 2015.

Ebay is on pace to beat its outstanding annual average return since 1999 (21%) — all it has to do is not choke on its way to the finish line. That said, recent developments indicate that the stock will continue to remain on the right side of momentum.

Shopify Developments

Last week, cloud-based merchant solutions provider Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ) announced that it will add eBay as a sales channel. Expected to go live later this fall, the partnership will allow Shopify to tap into eBay’s 169 million active shoppers. In return, eBay has another avenue to build its revenue stream. According to Shopify, 60% of their merchant clients sell in two or more different channels.

Most importantly, the markets have responded enthusiastically. EBAY stock climbed about 3% in the two following trading days, sending the e-commerce company to all-time highs.

That’s the kind of momentum you want heading into earnings. The question is whether management can make the most of it.

Positive Trends Ahead of eBay Q2 Earnings

Ebay is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings on Thursday after the bell. Analysts estimates are for 45 cents per share, with a tight range between 42 and 46 cents.

Generally speaking, Wall Street should be confident in another eBay earnings beat. The company has put up seven consecutive quarters of at least meeting (if not beating) analyst expectations.

On the revenue side of the equation, analysts are expecting the company to ring up $2.3 billion. Sales targets haven’t been a problem in recent quarters, and I don’t expect negative surprises in this department. EBAY stock has one of the highest three-year revenue growth rates within the specialty retail sector.

Additionally, eBay’s year-over-year sales growth in the past four quarters averages 4.5%. To hit the $2.3 billion top-line target, the company needs to achieve a mere 3.1% year-over-year improvement.

