Salesforce (CRM) reports Street-beating Q2 >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

3 Chinese Stocks That Are Rushing Higher

These Chinese stocks are making a rebound along with the rush in American stocks

  |  By Anthony Mirhaydari, InvestorPlace Market Strategist
    View All  

U.S. equities are rebounding on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finding support at its 50-day moving average. Newsflow remains light as the staff shakeup at the White House moves into the rear-view mirror and investors look ahead to the start of the Jackson Hole central bank symposium later this week.

3 Chinese Stocks That Are Rushing Higher
Source: Shutterstock

But above and beyond the action in American stocks has been the surge in Chinese stocks over the last few days with the iShares China (NYSEARCA:FXI) pushing back to its early August highs — testing levels last seen in 2015. Hedge fund types are pilling in, according to Goldman Sachs, with a basket of U.S. big-tech and Chinese stocks outperforming the S&P 500 Index by some 7% for the year-to-date.

With an upside breakout looking likely, here are three Chinese stocks to watch:

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/08/3-chinese-stocks-making-big-moves-upward-wb-baba-edu/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC