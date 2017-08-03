3 ETFs to Watch During the Market Meltdown

Stocks are rolling over hard in mid-day trading on Thursday, testing last week’s “fire and fury” reaction lows related to fears over North Korea. This week, it’s the combination of the release of rather hawkish Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday that’s doing the stifling.

The Federal Reserve is talking up the need for tighter monetary conditions despite low inflation, while the political blowback from President Donald Trump’s stance on “both sides” carrying the blame for last week’s violence in Charlottesville has investors worried.

On a technical basis, the selloff is threatening a break down and out of an epic four-month consolidation range for most stocks. This would end the historic post-election uptrend. And it could set the stage for the first major selloff in the market in more than a year.

For investors, here are three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to keep an eye on as the selloff develops.

Next Page