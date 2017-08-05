5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 for 2017

Without classifying stocks as “cheap” or “expensive,” and rather than looking at a stock’s face value, we can put emphasis on earnings estimate revisions to find stocks under $10 that will, hopefully, be winners for investors.

That being said, low-priced stocks can be attractive to smaller investors that can’t necessarily afford large stakes in companies with higher priced stocks. When looking at these low-priced stocks, we can look at the same trends in growth, value, and momentum and apply the Zacks Rank to properly analyze the potential that these companies have.

Today we’ve highlighted five stocks that are currently trading for under $10 per share. These stocks are also showing signs for solid growth throughout 2017, and all of them currently hold a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI )

Today’s Close: $8.75

Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market. With one positive estimate revision in the past 30 days helping move its Zacks Consensus Estimate higher, we now expect CVGI to post earnings growth of 52% this year.

This trend is expected to continue into the next fiscal year, wherein our current consensus estimate calls for EPS growth of 73%. Also, the company’s strong earnings surprise history should make investors feel more confident heading into its report next week.

xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ: XGTI )

Today’s Close: $2.14

xG Technology is engaged in developing communications technologies for wireless networks. Its products include xMax system, an end-to-end Internet protocol (IP) network solution. This has been—and will continue to be—a year of aggressive earnings and revenue growth for xG.

According to our current consensus estimates, the company is poised to post full-year revenue growth of over 700% and full-year EPS growth of over 100%. So far, the stock has soared more than 60% year-to-date, but if its shocking growth continues, this stock should keep going even higher.

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG )

Today’s Close: $9.30

ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG just smashed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20% in its most recent report, and now the company is looking to ride that momentum into the new quarter.

Its full-year estimate for earnings has gained three cents in the past week, and now we expect EPS growth of 172% and sales growth of 21%. The stock also looks to be fundamentally sound, as its sporting “B” grades in all of our Style Scores categories, including the overall VGM category.

