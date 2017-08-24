Is Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) the Savior of Middle America?

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is widely known to be a prime killer of local retail shops and businesses. Like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) did with its big brick and mortar stores when it came into small town America and sent locals scrambling for going out of business signs, Amazon has done the same by simply offering goods and services cheaper and easier to buy online. The result continues to be great for Amazon stock and not so great for other retailers.

In fact, in the U.S, so far this year over 300 retail companies have thrown in the towel resulting in bankruptcies by the bushel. And the carnage goes further, as many of the retail companies are prime tenants for shopping malls dotting the nation.

The result is that out of the some 1,100 remaining malls in America, some 400 may be forced to close in the coming months.

The impact on jobs has been devastating. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) retail jobs are dropping so far this year by an average of 13,000 each month.

This is a serious impact on a U.S. economy that’s already not creating much growth and prosperity for the lower-wage working class that dominates the retail sector.

Not Just Jobs, Taxes Are Lost

Then there’s the additional impacts on state and local tax bases. As retailers close, they take away not just jobs and payroll taxes, but they also take away sales and business taxes.

And then the empty buildings threaten to become white elephants for communities. In addition, with malls and retail stores boarded up, there is a wave of property tax valuation challenges for the properties. And many of these challenges result in reduced property tax levies for not just the shuttered buildings, but also for similar properties still operating.

Walmart has been one of the leaders on this front. The company has been citing the reduced tax values of similar big box stores near their own still operating locations and getting reduced tax valuations for even their own operating store properties. The end result? Even more local taxes are lost.

Amazon As Savior?

Amazon, while being the dominant leader in displacing brick-and-mortar retails stores and malls, is now coming to the rescue.

To start, Amazon has currently opened some 21 retail centers in malls and retail locations around the U.S. and is planning to open up to 100 more in the coming months. These centers include Amazon lockers where online purchases can be delivered and later collected by customers in a dry and secure way rather than left on rainy front porches.

In addition, many of these centers are also providing retail shopping for numerous goods and services offered by Amazon and its vendors. These include smaller electronics as well as physical books and other items.

These result in a return of retail jobs, as well as local sales and business taxes and property tax revenue streams. And it also means in states that didn’t have any physical Amazon presence, that all online sales to residents become taxable, driving a further resumption of tax revenues.

Then it gets even better. Many of those closed mall properties and empty big-box stores are in central locations in communities around the nation. This has drawn the attention of Amazon, which is now turning these properties into warehouses where goods can be stored and used for local delivery.

