Why Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Can STILL Make It to $30

Potential deregulation among banks can unlock almost $30 billion in gross profit at the nation’s six largest banks such as Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ). This would increase their annual pretax profit by about 20%, according to Bloomberg. BAC stock, which I’ve forecasted could rise to $30 in the next twelve months, would be one of the bigger beneficiaries of changes to post-crisis banking rules.

Source: Shutterstock

That is, of course, if Donald Trump’s administration can get the rules passed. Bank stocks have underperformed other sectors recently, driven by instability in Washington and concerns that the president’s administration will continue to struggle to get its economic stimulus bills through congress.

BAC Stock: New Bank Rules Require New Outlook

As a result, the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (INDEXNASDAQ: BKX ) has declined almost 1.5% over the past month, dampening what has been broadly positive second-quarter earnings results from the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ). But there is now optimism that loosening bank regulations and proposed changes by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin can serve as a near-term catalyst.

Among other things, these proposed changes would allow banks to increase their deposits and move a greater portion of their excess cash in areas that would generate higher-yielding Treasuries and municipal bonds, Bloomberg noted. Likewise, banks would also be able to issue a lower amount of debt that costs more than customer deposits, which would allow them to grow profits more quickly.

“They would be able to take on more deposits that they’ve been rejecting until now because of leverage constraints,” Brian Kleinhanzl, an analyst at investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, told Bloomberg. “They can invest that extra cash in Treasuries that are even longer in maturity than what they typically hold now to benefit from a better spread between deposit costs and bond yields.”

The biggest change, however, could be the new rule that allows banks to buy U.S. government bonds solely with borrowed money. And this makes Bank of America stock, which has fallen nearly 4% in six months, a solid bargain when projecting out to the next 12 to 18 months.

With some patience, BAC stock can reach $30, delivering some 27% returns from current levels.

Where Bank of America Stands Today

BAC continues to outperform its own stock, exceeding Wall Street’s revenue estimates in the previous two quarters, while topping earnings estimates in five straight. In the second quarter, earnings rose 10% as demand for its retail banking services generated higher deposits and interest income, demonstrating the extent to which the bank’s operating strategies are working. Bank of America reported a Q2 profit of $4.9 billion, while delivering a 9% rise in net interest income of $11 billion.

