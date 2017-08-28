Buy Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock Before Q2 Earnings

I don’t often go out on a limb and recommend investors buy a stock before earnings, but that’s what I’m doing with Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ), as BBY stock gets better by the day.

Source: Austin Kirk via Flickr

The new Switch game console is flying off the shelves and generating positive same-store sales for Best Buy, helping bring BBY stock to within 3% of its all-time high of $63.32.

Yes, the markets are frothy, and a correction is likely just around the corner, but you can’t deny when a stock has momentum. Up nearly 50% year-to-date, BBY stock is most definitely on a roll.

Since the end of 2015, Best Buy stock is up 100%-plus. That’s an annualized rate of return of 53%. A stock doesn’t make this kind of move without some financial and business underpinnings to justify it.

Here are several things to watch for when Best Buy announces its second-quarter earnings Tuesday before the markets open.

Same-Store Sales

Best Buy’s delivered same-store sales growth in three out of the last four quarters; Jefferies Group analyst Daniel Binder estimates Q2 same-store sales growth of 2.5%, 90 basis points higher than in the first quarter and 170 basis points better than its same-store sales growth from a year earlier.

“Gaming likely saw a second quarter of comparable store sales growth driven by the portable Nintendo Switch and the 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim golf consoles,” Binder wrote in a note to clients. “NPD reports that gaming hardware sales were up 7% in May, 27% in June and 29% in July.”

Unfortunately, the Jefferies analyst is hesitant to jump on the bandwagon given the ongoing commoditization of 4K TV. As a result, he gives BBY stock a “hold” rating.

It seems like Best Buy is always facing some headwind that we in the business media predict will be the retailer’s ultimate undoing but it’s still here while competitors fall by the wayside.

Online Sales

One of the big initiatives CEO Hubert Joly implemented at the company was to turn every store into a quasi-distribution center for its online business. That enables each of the stores to optimize its footprint and use of personnel while improving the omnichannel shopping experience.

Joly took the top job in August 2012. At the time, Best Buy didn’t even break out online revenues from the rest of its business. Only starting in Q1 2015 did it break out its online revenue; at the time it was 8.2% of its domestic revenue or $638 million.

Fast forward to Q1 2018 and its online revenue was 12.9% of its domestic revenue or $1.02 billion, the first non-holiday quarter to go over a billion dollars. Moreover, its online sales grew by 22.5% in the quarter, 780 basis points greater than the average for online sales for the entire country.

As long as online revenue continues to grow as a percentage of its overall sales, I see a business that will continue to do a good job battling Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) for e-commerce customers.

