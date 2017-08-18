General Electric Corporation (GE) Stock Won’t Bring Good Things to Life

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) has been the Rodney Dangerfield of stocks in 2017. But worse yet for bulls, GE stock is looking less likely to bring anything good to life on and off the price chart, based on the influential actions of one of the market’s most storied and respected investors.

GE stock has been the worst this year for investors. Shares have shed more than 21% this year.

Maybe worse, General Electric has bucked the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s own all-time-highs and year-to-date gains of around 10% and established the industrial conglomerate as the dog of dogs within the revered market barometer.

Is it enough to think the end could be near, at least as far as the pain GE stock bulls have endured during the market’s historic rally? Bottom line and after a significant price decline, a rotation back into the name by value-seeking investors is certainly approachable, given a below-market multiple and generous dividend. Plus, let’s face it — it’s GE for Christ’s sake!

Unfortunately and despite all the potentially good reasons to think GE stock is poised to rebound, with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway unloading its entire position of General Electric, think again.

Because the other bottom line, and one worth respecting, is Berkshire Hathaway’s willingness to exit their investment. That action strongly suggests GE stock is still far removed from those truly interesting blood-in-the-streets opportunities worth buying into.

Looking at the weekly chart of General Electric, aside from the obvious lack of respect and almost comedic decline in 2017, there’s also little in the way of technical backing to suggest shares aren’t headed lower.

After failing to find support last month near the 50% retracement level and a key price gap, GE stock is testing the 62% level for support. Couldn’t that line stop the pain? It could — anything is possible. As well, stochastics suggests shares are modestly oversold coupled with a positive divergence.

