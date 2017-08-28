Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock Has Yield, But It’s Not Worth the Pain

This year has certainly been brutal for Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ), whose shares are off nearly 20%. Unfortunately, this is nothing new. Since 2014, QCOM stock has been in a downward spiral. During this period, the company has lost over $40 billion in market cap.

Source: Shutterstock

Yet might there be a value play here with QCOM stock? Or is this really just a value trap?

There are certainly bullish factors to consider. First of all, Qualcomm continues to innovate and to set critical global standards for the mobile industry. Supporting all this is one of the most extensive patent portfolios in the world.

More Bullish Signals for Qualcomm?

QCOM is also getting lots of traction in key markets like China. For example, there remains substantial demand for Snapdragon 600 and 800 chips, which help customers tap the benefits of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, QCOM stock sports an attractive dividend, which is at 4.4%. Over the years, the company’s management has definitely been shareholder friendly.

All this is definitely great, right? Sure. But I think investors should remain cautious. And the reason is: The lucrative business model is in jeopardy. QCOM generates about 80% of its profits from licensing its technology. The result is that the company has been able to grow revenues at a robust pace but also generate strong margins, as there is fewer resources required for manufacturing chips.

Yet many customers are not happy with this. Keep in mind that QCOM generally charges a royalty that is a percentage of the price of a phone. In fact, the company usually gets a fee even if the technology is not used! Because of this, the costs can be steep for customers.

This is why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) lobbed a $1 billion lawsuit against QCOM earlier in the year. And while this amount is fairly minimal, the overall impact on QCOM could be devastating. In other words, AAPL wants to undue the business model.

As should be no surprise, the company has been aggressive. Consider that it has encouraged its partners not to pay the royalties and will provide complete indemnification. So during the latest quarter, the licensing revenues plunged by a grueling 41% to $1.2 billion.

Next Page