Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) was perhaps the best stock in all of brick-and-mortar retail over the past few years, but it was scuffling heading into the company’s second-quarter earnings report. ULTA stock better than tripled between early June, but had pulled back some 26% since then.

Today’s report didn’t change that momentum.

Q2 earnings seemed like an opportunity to halt that slide. After all, the decline in ULTA stock wasn’t fundamentally driven. The retailer’s last earnings report, in May, beat the consensus and sent shares to all-time highs.

Like every retailer, Ulta has had to deal with fears of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) entering its space, fears amplified by rumors of a partnership between Amazon and privately held Violet Gray. Heavy promotions of cosmetics by desperate department store chains like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) and J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) have raised worries about near-term margin pressure as well.

Ulta’s second-quarter earnings report should have assuaged those worries, at least somewhat. Revenues and profits both beat consensus estimates rather handily. Guidance is a bit light relative to expectations, but 25%-plus EPS growth this year shows the growth story behind ULTA stock isn’t over yet.

And yet, here we are. Shares are down about 4% in after-hours trading, slightly recovered after an initial 6% hit. Whatever the size of the dip, this is an opportunity to buy what still is one of the best retail stocks around — at now nearly a one-third discount to its June highs.

Ulta Q2 Earnings Recap

Fundamentally, Ulta’s second-quarter report looked pretty sound. The highlights:

Revenue of $1.29 billion increased 20% year-over-year, and came in just ahead of consensus expectations of $1.28 billion.

Earnings came to $1.83 per share, up 28% year-over-year, including a 2-cent benefit from accounting changes relative to share-based compensation.

That figure beat Street estimates of $1.78 per share.

Ulta Beauty was strong across channels as well. Retail comparable sales increased 8.3%, salon sales jumped 15% and e-commerce revenue increased 72.3%, clearing 7% of the total. The combination led comparable-store sales as a whole to rise 11.7% on top of a 14.4% gain the year before.

Guidance might be considered a bit light, and is likely the reason for the knee-jerk selloff in ULTA stock after hours. Q3’s profit outlook of $1.63-$1.68 per share is a bit below consensus estimates of $1.68.

