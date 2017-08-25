As successful as he’s been, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has had a few public missteps over the past few years. Most notably, Ackman was a major supporter of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ). Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings lost billions as VRX shares plunged from an all-time high of $263 to just $14 at the beginning of the year.

Ackman also took a 9.9% stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) last year, after a norovirus scare tanked the stock. That contrarian bet looked like a smart play, with CMG nearing $500 just a few months ago. But a weak earnings report and more rumors of health concerns have sent CMG back to a four-year low near $300.

To be fair, Ackman has had some big winners as well — even if they don’t get quite the same publicity. Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR ) has gained nicely, and the long-term track record of Pershing Square remains one of the most impressive in the industry.

But Ackman’s most well-known position has been his short in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF ). So far, that position has been a disappointment — and a very public one at that.

And as Herbalife itself and major shareholder Carl Icahn both try and “squeeze” Ackman and Pershing Square, it’s worth wondering if, and when, Ackman might finally throw in the towel on HLF stock.

‘Betting on Zero’ In HLF

Bill Ackman’s thesis on Herbalife is rather simple. He has argued that the company is purely a pyramid scheme, and should be shut down by the FTC. That in turn, as Ackman reiterated in last year’s shareholder letter would value Herbalife shares at zero. And it would result in huge gains for Ackman’s $1 billion short position in HLF.

It’s been the most public of Pershing Square’s positions by design, but it hasn’t worked. Ackman gave a major presentation in late 2012 making his short case and cooperated on the documentary “Betting On Zero,” which was released earlier this year. The idea was that regulators would listen and eventually shut Herbalife down.

That hasn’t happened. An FTC settlement last year cost Herbalife $200 million and required changes in its business model. But the result wasn’t what Ackman sought — and it wound up moving Herbalife stock higher.

The question now becomes: what’s left for Ackman to do? Herbalife continues to expand internationally, but one imagines a U.S.-based hedge fund manager has little pull with regulators overseas.

The company seems to have adapted well to the new FTC rules. And in the meantime, Ackman’s very public bet against Herbalife has made him a target.

