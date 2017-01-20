How to Trade Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock After Earnings

It has been a busy week of earnings, but next week is going to be chock full. Among the notable companies reporting earnings next week is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), which always gathers a crowd around its earnings reports and often also sets up nice trading opportunities in BABA stock after profits have been reported.

Alibaba is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday, Jan. 24, before the start of trading.

While the stock market’s performance in January has been rather lackluster given the excitement at the end of last year, I believe the tone could change in a meaningful way next week. After today’s presidential inauguration, investors might wake this coming Monday to the first orders of business out of the new administration, and they’ll certainly wake to a week full of important corporate earnings.

Hence, January could shape up to be a classic ‘tale of two tapes.’

Furthermore, investor complacency (which right now is bullishness) has risen sharply over the past couple of months. Thus, from where I sit, stocks might be vulnerable to less-than-spectacular news from either the government or the corporate sector.

Alternatively, one could look at good fourth-quarter earnings in both absolute and relative terms (year-over-year growth in both top and bottom lines is a good sign) as already having been baked into the market for the time being, which in turn could lead to a more turbulent few weeks ahead.

BABA Stock Charts

Looking at the multiyear weekly chart of Alibaba stock, we see that an important rally took hold this past August into September. The rally broke the stock past previously sticky horizontal resistance around the mid-$80s. On Sept. 26, as this rally began to look long in the tooth, I offered that traders could look to lock in profits and wait for a pullback to ultimately buy shares again.



Click to Enlarge

BABA stock proceeded to drop 20% over the ensuing three months.

Next Page