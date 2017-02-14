Tuesday’s Vital Data: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

U.S. stock futures are showing signs of nerves this morning, as Wall Street prepares for Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to testify to the Senate Banking Committee later this morning. Yellen will also appear before the House Financial Services panel tomorrow, and analysts will be scrutinizing her testimony for any clues on the future of interest rate hikes and monetary policy — especially after Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said last week that a rate hike was “on the table” for March.

With monetary policy on the mind, the markets started lower, but at last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.02%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.03% and Nasdaq-100 futures were roughly even.

On the options front, volume remained well above average on Monday, with about 17.7 million calls and 14.1 million puts changing hands on the session. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dropped to a two-week low of 0.61, driving the 10-day moving average to 0.68.

Turning to Monday’s volume leaders, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) options volume was mixed following expectations that the company would tap capital markets in order to fund production of the Model 3 — which is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD ) saw heavy call volume ahead of last night’s clinical trial results for its new experimental HIV drug. Finally, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) was flooded with calls ahead of today’s ex-dividend date.

Tesla Inc (TSLA)

With earnings just around the corner — next Wednesday to be precise — Tesla is making waves on Wall Street after announcing that it will begin production of its Model 3 by the end of the month. News on the Model 3 front send TSLA stock higher, and prompted analysts at Oppenheimer to comment that Tesla could take advantage of its new stock highs to dip into the capital market to raise funds for Model 3 production, which could be seen as a bullish sentiment indicator.

So far, however, options traders are reluctant to get out in front of Model 3 production, or next week’s earnings report. Volume on Monday came in at a brisk 301,000 contracts, but calls only accounted for 54% of the day’s take. But the lull in call volume may be due to the fact that short-term traders are already heavily bullish on TSLA stock.

Looking at TSLA’s 27 Feb action, the put/call open interest ratio comes in at 0.68, with calls clearly in command. Overall, implieds for the series are pricing in a potential move of about 7%, with the upper bound at $300 and the lower bound at $260.

Next Page