Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / The 33 Most Shorted Companies in the U.S. This Week

The 33 Most Shorted Companies in the U.S. This Week

By Thomas Yeung, CFA, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Jan 29, 2021, 7:50 am EST

The unexpected upheaval of GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock has shined a new light on the dangers (and potential profits) of short selling. Though these companies are often under-loved by institutional and regular investors alike, a small number of fans can cause a “short squeeze,” a phenomenon where rising stock prices force short-sellers out of their positions.

illustration of a person wringing out a business man on a yellow cartoon backdrop with dollar bills falling
Source: Shutterstock

This year, the top 33 most shorted companies have averaged a 142% combined return, easily beating the 2.5% of the broader market. With retail investors seeking their next short squeeze target, here are the most shorted companies in the U.S. right now.

Ticker Company Name Short Interest % YTD Return Market Cap ($ Millions)
NYSE:GME GameStop 88.6% 1,744.5% 24,238
NASDAQ:LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals 62.2% 63.8% 2,620
NASDAQ:BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond 61.8% 197.8% 6,411
NYSE:FUBO Fubotv 58.0% 67.0% 3,159
NYSE:SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 50.6% 79.3% 1,669
NYSE:MAC Macerich Co 48.9% 109.7% 3,595
NASDAQ:CLVS Clovis Oncology 40.9% 65.4% 701
NASDAQ:ESPR Esperion Therapeutics 39.7% 34.7% 976
NASDAQ:AMCX AMC Networks 37.9% 34.9% 1,991
NASDAQ:IRBT iRobot 37.5% 100.7% 4,533
NASDAQ:DISCA Discovery 36.2% 45.8% 18,168
NYSE:BGS B&G Foods 36.0% 48.0% 2,638
NASDAQ:PLCE Children’s Place 35.3% 45.1% 1,060
NYSE:SRG Seritage Growth Properties 34.3% 37.1% 778
NASDAQ:PETS Petmed Express 31.2% 61.6% 1,050
NASDAQ:VXRT Vaxart 30.4% 62.9% 1,018
NASDAQ:INO Inovio Pharmaceuticals 30.0% 41.2% 2,551
NASDAQ:PRTS Carparts.Com 29.0% 42.0% 843
NASDAQ:EQOS Diginex 28.9% -3.8% 115
NYSE:M Macy’s 28.6% 57.6% 5,505
NYSE:IFF International Flavors & Fragrances 28.0% 1.9% 11,864
NASDAQ:WKHS Workhorse Group 27.9% 75.9% 4,194
NYSE:AMC AMC Entertainment Holdings 27.8% 838.7% 6,748
NASDAQ:SPWR SunPower 27.3% 104.1% 8,906
NYSE:GSX GSX Techedu 27.1% 176.0% 34,025
NASDAQ:SRNE Sorrento Therapeutics 26.8% 123.2% 4,005
NASDAQ:TLRY Tilray 25.7% 124.6% 2,477
NASDAQ:RIOT Riot Blockchain 25.7% 5.5% 913
NASDAQ:CAKE Cheesecake Factory 25.6% 34.7% 2,275
NASDAQ:TRHC Tabula Rasa HealthCare 25.6% 46.4% 1,494
NASDAQ:AAL American Airlines Group 25.2% 5.0% 10,019
NYSE:UNFI United Natural Foods 25.0% 86.7% 1,674
NYSE:CNK Cinemark Holdings Inc 24.7.0% 26.5% 2,601

Data courtesy of Thompson Reuters

On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/01/the-33-most-shorted-companies-in-the-u-s-this-week/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC