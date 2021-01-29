The 33 Most Shorted Companies in the U.S. This Week

The unexpected upheaval of GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock has shined a new light on the dangers (and potential profits) of short selling. Though these companies are often under-loved by institutional and regular investors alike, a small number of fans can cause a “short squeeze,” a phenomenon where rising stock prices force short-sellers out of their positions.
This year, the top 33 most shorted companies have averaged a 142% combined return, easily beating the 2.5% of the broader market. With retail investors seeking their next short squeeze target, here are the most shorted companies in the U.S. right now.
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Short Interest %
|YTD Return
|Market Cap ($ Millions)
|NYSE:GME
|GameStop
|88.6%
|1,744.5%
|24,238
|NASDAQ:LGND
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals
|62.2%
|63.8%
|2,620
|NASDAQ:BBBY
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|61.8%
|197.8%
|6,411
|NYSE:FUBO
|Fubotv
|58.0%
|67.0%
|3,159
|NYSE:SKT
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
|50.6%
|79.3%
|1,669
|NYSE:MAC
|Macerich Co
|48.9%
|109.7%
|3,595
|NASDAQ:CLVS
|Clovis Oncology
|40.9%
|65.4%
|701
|NASDAQ:ESPR
|Esperion Therapeutics
|39.7%
|34.7%
|976
|NASDAQ:AMCX
|AMC Networks
|37.9%
|34.9%
|1,991
|NASDAQ:IRBT
|iRobot
|37.5%
|100.7%
|4,533
|NASDAQ:DISCA
|Discovery
|36.2%
|45.8%
|18,168
|NYSE:BGS
|B&G Foods
|36.0%
|48.0%
|2,638
|NASDAQ:PLCE
|Children’s Place
|35.3%
|45.1%
|1,060
|NYSE:SRG
|Seritage Growth Properties
|34.3%
|37.1%
|778
|NASDAQ:PETS
|Petmed Express
|31.2%
|61.6%
|1,050
|NASDAQ:VXRT
|Vaxart
|30.4%
|62.9%
|1,018
|NASDAQ:INO
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|30.0%
|41.2%
|2,551
|NASDAQ:PRTS
|Carparts.Com
|29.0%
|42.0%
|843
|NASDAQ:EQOS
|Diginex
|28.9%
|-3.8%
|115
|NYSE:M
|Macy’s
|28.6%
|57.6%
|5,505
|NYSE:IFF
|International Flavors & Fragrances
|28.0%
|1.9%
|11,864
|NASDAQ:WKHS
|Workhorse Group
|27.9%
|75.9%
|4,194
|NYSE:AMC
|AMC Entertainment Holdings
|27.8%
|838.7%
|6,748
|NASDAQ:SPWR
|SunPower
|27.3%
|104.1%
|8,906
|NYSE:GSX
|GSX Techedu
|27.1%
|176.0%
|34,025
|NASDAQ:SRNE
|Sorrento Therapeutics
|26.8%
|123.2%
|4,005
|NASDAQ:TLRY
|Tilray
|25.7%
|124.6%
|2,477
|NASDAQ:RIOT
|Riot Blockchain
|25.7%
|5.5%
|913
|NASDAQ:CAKE
|Cheesecake Factory
|25.6%
|34.7%
|2,275
|NASDAQ:TRHC
|Tabula Rasa HealthCare
|25.6%
|46.4%
|1,494
|NASDAQ:AAL
|American Airlines Group
|25.2%
|5.0%
|10,019
|NYSE:UNFI
|United Natural Foods
|25.0%
|86.7%
|1,674
|NYSE:CNK
|Cinemark Holdings Inc
|24.7.0%
|26.5%
|2,601
