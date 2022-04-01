Stock Market Recap: This Week’s 5 Top Stories

Investors have been through a busy week of trading and we’re helping with a stock market recap for any stories you might have missed out on!
There’s been plenty of news to go over with some of the biggest factors affecting the stock market coming from various governments around the world. We’ll guide you through all of that with the latest info you need to know about below!
Stock Market Recap: Chinese Stocks
Chinese stocks, including Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), have been through a rough week after talk that many would be delisted in the U.S. However, that’s changing with recent reports claiming that China will release audits for companies publically traded in the U.S. to keep them from being delisted.
Stock Market Recap: EV Stocks
Electric Vehicles (EV) stocks, such as Nio (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV), are getting a boost this week. That’s thanks to these companies releasing delivery data for March that has investors excited.
Stock Market Recap: GameStop Stock Split
GameStop (NYSE:GME) is riling up meme stock traders this week with talk of a stock split. Recent discussions from the company have it considering a stock split as a dividend. The goal is to increase its total number of shares from 300 million to 1 billion.
Stock Market Recap: EU Crypto Vote
The European Union (EU) came together this week to vote on cryptocurrencies in an effort to better regulate the market. That saw the EU voting in favor of banning private transactions on the blockchain. This could make it more difficult for users to move crypto around.
Stock Market Recap: Treasury Yield Curve
As economic turmoil continues due to a variety of reasons, investors in the U.S. have been closely watching for any sign of a recession. They got one this week when the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yield curves both inverted. This hasn’t happened since 2019 and many traders use it as a warning that a recession could be on the horizon.
Those are the top stock market stories to watch this week, but we’ve got more news worth looking into today!
There’s plenty of hot stock news for Friday that traders will want to keep up with. That includes what’s happening with cannabis stocks, insider trading at Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), as well as details from the March 2022 Jobs Report. You can find all of that news below!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Cannabis Stocks Alert: Why Are ACB, CGC, TLRY, SNDL, GRWG, OGI Stocks in Focus Today?
- Insiders Are Selling Airbnb (ABNB) Stock. Here’s Why.
- March Jobs Report 2022: 10 Things to Know About the U.S. Unemployment Rate
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.