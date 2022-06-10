Bitcoin Price Predictions: Can Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin Academy Lift BTC?

The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

Experts predict BTC will bounce back from recent weakness

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 10, 2022, 12:48 pm EDT
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Academy news puts the crypto in the spotlight today.
  • This is a new effort to teach people about the cryptocurrnecy.
  • Specifically, it's an effort from Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey for Marcy Houses residents.
Source: Momentum Fotograh / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is on the minds of traders today as recent celebrity news increases interest in price predictions for the crypto.

The big news putting BTC in the spotlight today is Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey teaming up to offer free Bitcoin education classes. These classes are being offered to residents of the Marcy Houses public housing complex in Brooklyn, N.Y. This is where rapper Jay-Z grew up.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) founder and Bitcoin advocate Jack Dorsey said the following about the effort in a tweet.

This isn’t just about bitcoin…it’s about long-term thinking, local economies, and self-confidence. Courses are free to all Marcy residents, including kids. And to make it even easier we’re providing devices and data plans for all who need it.

With today’s Bitcoin Academy news in mind, let’s check in on the latest price predictions for the crypto below!

Bitcoin Price Predictions

  • CryptoNewZ starts us off with an estimate of $70,000 per token in 2023.
  • Gov Capital is next on our list with a one-year estimate of $60,386.04248472 for BTC-USD.
  • Coinpedia closes out our Bitcoin price predictions with an estimate ranging from a $53,665.23 low and a $76,750.57 high.

Those price predictions paint a positive picture for Bitcoin’s future considering the crypto was trading at around $28,891.57 as of this writing.

BTC-USD is down 5.2% over the previous 24-hour period. It’s also down 21.1% over the last 12 months.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

