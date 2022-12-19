Is Elon Musk Stepping Down as Head of Twitter?

Elon Musk is in the news Monday after the billionaire held a poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter.
Musk, who bought Twitter earlier this year for $44 billion, sought a simple yes or no answer from users in his poll. With 17.5 million votes submitted, the results showed 57.5% voting “yes” and 42.5% voting “no.”
It’s worth noting that Elon Musk has previously spoken about searching for a replacement to lead Twitter. During a court hearing in November, the CEO said he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and find somebody else to run the company over time.
In the tweet containing the poll, Musk also said that he intends to abide by the results of the vote. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he plans to step down as head of the platform just yet.
Musk Can’t Find a Successor
In several tweets following the initial poll, Musk has continued to speak about finding a replacement to lead the company. Replying to one user, he said ha the problem isn’t finding a CEO but instead finding one that “can keep Twitter alive.”
When responding to another Twitter user, Musk made a similar comment. He claimed that “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.” This seems to imply that Musk will continue to lead the company for some time, despite the results of the poll.
Investors searching for more of the latest stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news for Monday! Among that is what has shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) stock, Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) stock and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock moving today. You can read up on that at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Camber Energy (CEI) Stock Rockets 90% Ahead of Reverse Split
- Why Is Cosmos Health (COSM) Stock Down 58% Today?
- Why Is Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Up 67% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.