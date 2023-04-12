SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Are Chinese Tech Stocks BABA, JD, PDD Down Today?

Chinese stocks are slumping on a new AI regulation proposal

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Apr 12, 2023, 4:31 pm EDT
  • Chinese tech stocks are down seemingly across the board today.
  • A recent artificial intelligence (AI) proposal from a Chinese regulator seems to have some tech companies spooked.
  • The Cyberspace Administration of China suggested companies in China should be required to meet certain government protocols to provide AI services.
China Shanghai stock market crisis red price arrow down chart fall / Stock exchange analysis forex graph business finance money crisis losing down inflation deflation with China flag. Chinese stocks down
Source: Poring Studio / Shutterstock.com

Chinese tech stocks slid today following a suite of new rules from China’s internet regulator on how to use artificial intelligence (AI) in the country. Companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NADAQ:JD) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) all closed well in the red alongside most market indices.

What’s going on with Chinese tech stocks today?

Well, on Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China suggested some new AI policies in the country. These include requiring companies in China get a “government security review” before being allowed to provide AI services. The proposed regulation would also hold companies liable for the content their AI creates.

In a foreboding coincidence, on the same day, Alibaba held its 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit. The company showed off its new ChatGPT-style AI chatbot called Tongyi Qianwen. The company revealed plans to incorporate its new language-model AI tool into all of its products.

Alibaba is not alone, however. A number of other Chinese companies have jumped headfirst into AI recently, including JD.com and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). It seems the record-breaking popularity of OpenAI’s chatbot has spawned a new industry out of thin air, something Chinese regulators are attempting to stay ahead of.

Chinese Tech Stocks Slide on AI Regulation

China’s proposed regulation has put a legitimate damper on many Chinese tech giants. PDD stock closed today in the red by about 5% while BABA stock closed down by roughly 6%. Meanwhile, JD stock appears to have endured the gravest losses. Shares ended the day by slumping 7.5%.

AI is projected to be a multi-billion dollar industry in the country, so it makes sense that China’s tightening regulatory collar has some investors concerned.

Yahoo Finance’s Chinese Tech and Internet Stocks watchlist is in the red by about 4%.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

Technology

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/04/why-are-chinese-tech-stocks-baba-jd-pdd-down-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC