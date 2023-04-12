Why Is Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moving Today?

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is on the move Wednesday despite a lack of news from the vaccine company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the company’s stock is moving today. Shares of NVAX stock also aren’t seeing heavy trading with only about 2 million shares on the move as of this writing. Its daily average trading volume is about 6.3 million shares.
The most recent news from Novavax comes from an investor presentation released on Monday. However, this is another case where there doesn’t seem to be any news in that presentation that would explain why NVAX stock is moving today.
What Might Be Moving NVAX Stock
It’s possible that news from vaccine rival Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is behind NVAX’s stock movement today. The company revealed yesterday that its flu vaccine failed to meet early success in a late-stage clinical trial. That could have served as a catalyst that helped shares of NVAX stock rise earlier today.
No matter the case, investors are seeing some wild movement from NVAX stock on Wednesday. The company’s shares started off the day by climbing as high as $9.31 per share. For comparison, the stock closed out trading yesterday at $9.04 per share.
Unfortunately for NVAX investors, it couldn’t maintain that price and is now trading for about $8.94 per share. That represents a 1.1% drop from yesterday’s close.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.