Why Is Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Falling Today?

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) stock is taking a beating on Thursday after the travel company revealed results for the first quarter of 2023.
One major thing investors are focusing on in this earnings report is the damage the company suffered during a holiday disruption. This kept it from scheduling flights on time and result in it losing $380 million during the quarter.
For the record, this isn’t the first quarter that Southwest Airlines has suffered due to that problem. It also lost $800 million to the event during the fourth quarter of 2022. As a result, that event has caused 1.18 billion in losses.
How This Affects LUV Stock
With that $380 million hit, Southwest Airlines was only able to report adjusted earnings per share of -27 cents. That’s worse than the -23 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting. Revenue of $5.71 billion was also just below analysts’ estimate of $5.73 billion.
Bob Jordan, president and CEO of Southwest Airlines, provided an outlook for 2023 in the earnings report.
“Based on current revenue trends and our cost outlook, which includes market wage rate accruals for all open labor contracts, we expect solid profits in second quarter 2023 and continue to expect solid profits and year-over-year growth in both margins and return on invested capital for full year 2023.”
LUV stock is down 6.1% as of Thursday morning and is down 11% year-to-date.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.