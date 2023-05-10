BUD Stock Alert: Bud Light Sales Continue to Fall After Dylan Mulvaney Ad

One month ago, a controversial ad campaign sent Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) shares into free fall. The beer conglomerate partnered with transgender influencer and advocate Dylan Mulvaney and apparently, much of its fanbase did not approve. BUD stock plunged in April and has continued trending downward. Over the last month, shares are down 5%.
Exactly one month later, the dust is finally starting to settle. A safe conclusion to draw is that BUD stock isn’t bouncing back easily. In fact, the company reported discouraging sales for the month of April. This isn’t helped by the fact that Wall Street seems to be souring on Anheuser-Busch as well.
What’s Happening With BUD Stock
The company’s recent sales figures show that Bud Light sales have been on the decline over the past month. TipRanks reports that Anheuser-Busch sales overall have fallen 12% since Mulvaney’s ad and that Bud Light sales are down 21.4%. Beer Business Daily has described these results as a “shocking deterioration.”
Additionally, HSBC recently downgraded BUD stock, citing deep problems within the company regarding its management. Analyst Carlos Laboy issued a “hold” rating on shares. In a note he stated:
“Is ABI’s leadership getting the brand culture transformation right? It’s mixed. At Ambev, we think the answer is ‘yes;’ in the US, we think it’s ‘no.’ The way this Bud Light crisis came about a month ago, management’s response to it and the loss of unprecedented volume and brand relevance raises many questions.”
