Dear SPCE Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 25

Fans of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock will want to keep an eye on the company when May 25 rolls around as a potential catalyst is set for that day.
Virgin Galactic notes that this is the first day of a window for the launch of its Unity 25 mission. The company intends to start training specialists for this mission on May 22.
The Unity 25 mission is a major one for Virgin Galactic as it marks the final planned mission before the company intends to offer commercial flights for customers. Virgin’s first commercial flight is set for June and will see the company carry Italian Air Force members to space.
So long as Virgin Galactic doesn’t run into any trouble, these next two missions will clear the way for further commercial flights. That includes those that would take civilians up into space as a form of tourism.
The Future of SPCE Stock
If this final mission goes well, it could act as a major catalyst for SPCE stock. Space tourism has been a long-time goal of the company and it finally appears to be within grasp. That could result in more revenue from people using its services to travel to space.
SPCE stock is up slightly as of Wednesday morning.
