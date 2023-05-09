Fisker (FSR) Stock Earnings: Fisker Misses on Earnings, Revenue

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023.
- Fisker reported a loss per share of 38 cents. This was 26.7% wider than the analyst estimate for a loss of 30 cents per share.
- Fisker reported revenue of $198,000.
- According to Benzinga, analysts expected revenue of $14.35 million.
