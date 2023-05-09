Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

“We’re just days away from an unprecedented $8.3 trillion banking shock that’s virtually guaranteed to happen. Now is the time to prepare.”

Tue, May 9 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Fisker (FSR) Stock Earnings: Fisker Misses on Earnings, Revenue

Fisker lost 38 cents per share

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 9, 2023, 7:49 am EDT
FSR stock - Fisker (FSR) Stock Earnings: Fisker Misses on Earnings, Revenue

Source: Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock.com

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023.

  • Fisker reported a loss per share of 38 cents. This was 26.7% wider than the analyst estimate for a loss of 30 cents per share.
  • Fisker reported revenue of $198,000.
  • According to Benzinga, analysts expected revenue of $14.35 million.
  • Read the full Fisker press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/05/fisker-fsr-stock-earnings-fisker-misses-on-earnings-revenue/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC