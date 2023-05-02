Is Pepe Coin About to Dethrone the Shiba Inu Crypto?

Pepe Coin (PEPE-USD) is the newest meme crypto making the rounds and some traders are wondering if it has the power to take down Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD).
Pepe Coin saw massive growth over the weekend and that resulted in its market capitalization approaching $600 million. That makes it the third-largest meme token on the market. Beating it are Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) in first place and Shiba Inu in second.
So while PEPE is still behind SHIB in market cap, that may not last for long. Investors in the token are noting that its trading volume has already beaten it out at $415 million over the prior 24-hour period. For the record, SHIB’s trading volume is $110 million while DOGE’s is $279 million.
What This Means For Pepe Coin
That jump in trading volume could result in further gains for PEPE stock as investors remain excited about the meme token. Considering it’s bypassed SHIB and DOGE on this front, it could be here to stay, rather than just the latest fad.
For the record, PEPE is giving up some of its recent gains. The meme token’s market capitalization has dropped to about $463 million as of this writing. That comes with 24-hour trading volume dropping about 10%. This also has the token down 6.3% over the last 24 hours.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.