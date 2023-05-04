PLTR Stock Alert: Is Palantir Really Worth Just $5?

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is dipping on Thursday after one analyst hit the big data analytics company with a bearish rating and price target.
Citi analyst Tyler Radke is behind today’s news with a negative take on PLTR stock. The analyst reiterated a “sell” rating for shares. For the record, that is worse than the analyst consensus rating of “hold” for Palantir stock.
In addition to that, Radke continues to hold a price target of $5 per share for PLTR. Yet again, that’s a bearish stance compared to the analyst consensus price target of $8.25 per share.
What’s Behind the Bear Stance on PLTR Stock?
Here’s what the Citi analyst said about PLTR in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha:
“The commercial business slowed significantly in Q4, and we believe challenges could still lie ahead with ongoing macro headwinds and incremental bankruptcies from SPAC customers.”
Radke believes that any revenue growth in the company’s first-quarter earnings report will be limited. The analyst also thinks some companies have shown disinterest in Palantir’s offerings at recent presentations.
With this warning comes 3.5 million shares of PLTR stock changing hands on Thursday. That’s still well below its daily average of 38.3 million shares. Even so, the stock is down 1.3% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.