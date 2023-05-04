Shopify Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest SHOP Job Cuts

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) layoffs are on the way as the e-commerce company reveals details about its latest job cut plans.
The Shopify layoff news has the company planning to reduce its workforce by 20%. The company made this announcement alongside its latest earnings report, which saw it beat out estimates for Q1.
The Shopify layoffs come after the e-commerce company underwent massive growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Shopify expanded its business to meet the increasing demand it was seeing from customers during lockdowns.
However, growth isn’t as strong now that lockdowns have ended. This already saw the company cut its headcount by 10% in July 2022. Now it’s looking to further reduce the number of employees it has with these latest layoffs.
Shopify Logistics Sale
While not layoffs, Shopify has revealed it will also reduce its headcount via a business sale. The company is selling off its logistics business to Flexport. That includes the company’s logistics employees. Shopify will receive a 13% stake in Flexport as part of this agreement.
Today’s news has investors excited as SHOP stock sees an increase in trading volume. This has more than 22 million shares on the move as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 16 million shares.
SHOP stock is up 26.9% as of Thursday morning.
