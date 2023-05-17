SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

‘Pulte’ Ignites GME Stock Hype With GameStop Tweet

GameStop's list of catalysts just got longer

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 17, 2023, 2:48 pm EDT
  • Investors in GameStop (GME) stock are seeing speculative interest build in this video game retailer.
  • GameStop saw its stock price rise more than 3% on speculation that a key investor could be buying shares.
  • Other prominent investor activity drove previous rallies, suggesting potential near-term upside.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) has a new hero today. News that famed investor and philanthropist Bill Pulte has invoked a direct stock purchase plan for GME stock via Computershare has the Twitter universe excited.

Earlier today, Pulte posted via his @Pulte Twitter account that he has enrolled in a stock purchase plan. While we don’t know the terms of this purchase plan (such as the size, scale and timing), the fact that Pulte is speaking out in favor of GameStop has retail investors excited. After all, previous investments in the video game retailer by the likes of Ryan Cohen resulted in big rallies.

Let’s dive into what investors may want to make of this news today.

The Latest Catalysts Driving GME Stock Higher

GameStop is certainly among the more intriguing bets a big-time investor can make. Accordingly, with previous backers taking short-term positions (and pocketing the profits associated), it’s unclear how much credence investors should give to this move.

That said, the fact that Pulte appears to have put in place a plan to buy GME stock over a specified period of time is certainly compelling. As Computershare highlights in its notice on direct stock purchase and dividend reinvestment plans:

“Computershare DirectStock (“DirectStock”) is a direct stock purchase and dividend reinvestment plan that provides an alternative to traditional methods of buying, holding and selling shares in the issuer you have selected.”

Thus, this platform is one that long-term investors typically use to ease into a position over time, riding out near-term volatility.

Speculators don’t seem to be taking the bait in a big way, though. While GME stock is up around 3%, that is nowhere near the moves this meme stock is capable of making.

We’ll see if this move continues to drive the price action for GME stock from here. But for now, GameStop remains too speculative for me.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

