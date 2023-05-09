Why Is Nikola (NKLA) Stock Down Today?

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the company announced bad news alongside its latest earnings report.
Nikola revealed today that it’s pausing truck production at its Coolidge, Arizona factory. The green vehicle company is doing so to better streamline its production facility, as well as in response to weakening demand for its trucks.
Nikola says that it plans to stop production at the end of May and resume operations in July. When it does, the company will be able to produce both hydrogen and electric trucks from the same line.
Europe Depature Hits NKLA Stock
To go along with that production pause, Nikola also announced that it’s exiting a joint venture in Europe. The green vehicle company is doing so as it seeks to focus more on the North American market.
In addition to this, the company’s Q1 results aren’t helping NKLA stock today. It reported adjusted EPS of 26 cents on revenue of $11.1 million. Those are mixed results next to Wall Street’s estimates of 26 cents per share and revenue of $12.5 million.
Today’s news also has NKLA stock seeing a decent amount of trading. As of this writing, more than 10 million shares have changed hands. That’s well on its way to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 19.7 million shares.
NKLA stock is down 7.1% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.