3 Machine Learning Stocks to Buy With Explosive Upside Potential

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies, machine learning (ML) has emerged as a game-changer. ML is revolutionizing industries and propelling businesses forward. As organizations strive to stay edgy, three companies have stood out as trailblazers in harnessing ML’s power.
Notably, the first company focuses on operationalizing AI and ML models. It bridges the gap between experimentation and real-world implementation. In contrast, the second one takes on the formidable challenge of cybersecurity. It utilizes ML models trained on vast amounts of data to detect and prevent threats in real-time. Meanwhile, the third leverages ML and natural language processing (NLP) to automate tasks, provide intelligent recommendations, and enhance operational intelligence.
The article will explore the explosive upside potential of investing in these companies. It will also magnify the emerging value potential they are shaping.
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) focuses on operationalizing AI and ML models and aims to address the challenges organizations face in managing these models over time. Further, Palantir is deploying models on top of a trustworthy data foundation. It is continuously improving them based on user decisions and feedback. The company seeks to bridge the gap between AI and ML experimentation and real-world implementation.
Interestingly, one of the key strengths of Palantir’s approach is its end-to-end infrastructure, which unlocks compounding value. The company’s platforms offer a secure data foundation that integrates data from various sources and provides granular access control policies. Consequently, it leads to data security and transparent governance. Additionally, Palantir’s interconnected micromodel ecosystem allows organizations to address discrete parts of complex problems and combine them to create solutions. This approach improves model performance and mitigates concept and data drift.
Also, Palantir’s model objectives feature enables organizations to tie business logic to specific key performance indicators (KPIs) and deploy models consistently across use cases. Moreover, the ontology within Palantir’s platform facilitates the interaction between models and the rest of the system.
Further, Palantir’s production deployment infrastructure, AI for the Internet of Things (IoT), and edge capabilities cater to the growing need for real-time decision-making and edge computing. It supports model customization, deployment, assessment, and comparison across different tools and environments. By doing this, Palantir empowers its customers to leverage their preferred AI and ML solutions. Simultaneously, it benefits from the platform’s integrated features and continuous health monitoring.
Finally, Palantir’s Foundry-driven AI and ML solutions have demonstrated value in various domains, including uncovering leads in investigations, streamlining biomedical research, analyzing IoT sensor data, and enhancing decision-making in manufacturing.
Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD)
Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) utilizes vast amounts of behavioral and contextual data to train ML models and highly accurately detect malicious activity.
Notably, Crowdstrike’s ML approach involves training models on the CrowdStrike Security Cloud’s extensive telemetry, correlating trillions of data points. It enables them to deliver exceptional visibility and refine threat intelligence. Also, ML models automate threat detection and response, augmenting human expertise and improving efficiency for analysts.
Additionally, the company deploys multiple layers of defense, combining agent-based and cloud-native models to stop threats swiftly. By leveraging behavioral analysis, real-time sensor telemetry, and AI-powered indicators of attack (IOAs), Crowdstrike detects and prevents threats in real-time. Further, their Falcon OverWatch team, comprising threat hunters, utilizes AI-generated alert signals and advanced tools to investigate and halt sophisticated threats.
Also, Crowdstrike significantly emphasizes combating hands-on-keyboard attacks, which pose a greater risk than traditional malware-based attacks. ML models trained on behavioral event data can detect and predict negative patterns in real-time, independent of specific tools or malware. Moreover, using AI and ML enables the identification of emerging threats and empowers security teams to prevent breaches.
Crowdstrike introduced Charlotte AI, a generative AI security analyst, to further enhance its capabilities. By leveraging high-quality security data and continuous feedback from threat hunters and incident response experts, Charlotte AI provides intuitive answers and insights to users of all skill levels. As a result, this democratizes security, enabling better decision-making, threat understanding, and task automation.
Finally, Crowdstrike is a leader in managed detection and response (MDR) services, using AI and generative AI to revolutionize cybersecurity. Through collaboration with Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, Crowdstrike aims to develop powerful generative AI applications that accelerate customers’ cloud, security, and AI journeys. They leverage AWS’s generative AI capabilities and cloud services to enhance their Falcon platform’s search, reporting, and automation features.
ServiceNow (NOW)
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) employs ML and NLP to automate tasks, accelerate issue resolution, and provide intelligent recommendations. Their AI capabilities are built on classification, similarity, clustering, and regression analysis frameworks, enabling automatic classification, smart recommendations, incident detection, pattern identification, and accurate time-to-resolution predictions. Additionally, ServiceNow’s recent acquisition of G2K aims to integrate smart IoT technology into their platform, initially targeting the retail industry but with potential applications in other sectors.
The Tokyo release of ServiceNow’s platform introduces solutions that improve operational intelligence and trust. These solutions leverage AI, automation, and risk management to enhance efficiency, business intelligence, and resilience. Examples include Task Intelligence for Customer Service Management, which automates tasks and prioritizes cases based on sentiment analysis, and Automation Center, which provides visibility into an organization’s automation for cost savings. Further, ServiceNow’s expanded Now Platform brings transformative innovations, such as finance and supply chain workflows, generative AI solutions for intelligent automation, and an AI-powered employee growth and development solution to drive talent transformation.
To address the complexity of cloud infrastructure, ServiceNow offers the Cloud Observability solution, enabling effective management of cloud environments. They also established ServiceNow.org, a program that digitally transforms non-profit organizations through simplified solutions. Additionally, ServiceNow deepened its partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), integrating the Now Platform with the Azure OpenAI Service to provide generative AI capabilities for enhanced productivity and accurate results.
Meanwhile, ServiceNow’s RiseUp with ServiceNow program emphasizes skill development and talent transformation. Also, they expanded their training curriculum to include partner courses, starting with Microsoft courses, to create a larger talent pool for organizations. Finally, by leveraging AI/ML innovations, ServiceNow aims to boost its customer growth.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.