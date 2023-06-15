Why Are Chinese Stocks BABA, JD, PDD Up Today?

Chinese stocks are on the rise Thursday as investors react to a couple of pieces of news out of the country.
The first bit worth noting is Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) announcing plans to expand its business to Europe. Specifically, the company wants to develop local businesses. That includes the possible introduction of its e-commerce platform TMall, which would house local brands.
Alibaba is already moving forward with these plans as some of its business is already available in Spain. The company is using this as an anchor point as it prepares to build out its operations across Europe.
The second bit of news worth mentioning is the People’s Bank of China lowering interest rates. This comes after months of rising interest rates as the country’s economy has yet to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. This marks the first drop in 10 months.
Darren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the following about the interest rate cut to Barron’s:
“There are real concerns emerging that the anticipated post-Covid recovery is failing to materialize.”
With all of this news, Chinese stocks are rallying. Let’s get into some of the top movers below!
Chinese Stocks Up on Thursday
- BABA stock starts us off with a 2% increase as of this writing.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares are next on our list, with a 2.5% gain this morning.
- PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is last on our list, with a 2.8% increase on Thursday morning.
