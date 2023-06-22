Why Is AlloVir (ALVR) Stock Down 23% Today?

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock is falling hard on Thursday after the company announced the pricing of a public share offering.
That offering has AlloVir selling 20 million shares of ALVR stock for $3.75. Additionally, there’s a 30-day option for underwriters to acquire another 3 million shares at that price. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and BofA Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.
AlloVir notes that all of the shares in the offering are being sold directly by it. This has the company expecting to raise $75 million from the ALVR stock sale. The company also already knows what it’s going to do with those gross proceeds.
According to its prospectus filing, AlloVir will use the money to fuel its three ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials. It will also use the funds for ongoing drug development, as well as manufacturing and regulatory submissions.
Why This Has ALVR Stock Down
Shareholders typically don’t react well to public offerings for a couple of reasons. The first is that it increases the total number of outstanding shares on the market. That also decreases their current stakes in the company.
Additionally, public offerings also often devalue shares of a stock. That’s the case with this offering and it’s $3.75 price per share. For comparison, shares of ALVR stock were trading at $4.93 when markets closed on Wednesday.
All of this has ALVR stock seeing heavy trading on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 377,000 shares have changed hands. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 250,000 shares.
ALVR stock is down 23.3% as of Thursday morning.
