Why Is Root (ROOT) Stock Up 46% Today?

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday as reports spread that the car insurance company has received a takeover bid.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Embedded Insurance has been sending offers to Root for an acquisition. The latest insider news claims that the company is willing to pay $19.34 per share for ROOT stock.
Investors in ROOT stock are no doubt taking notice of that alleged offering. It represents a massive 221.3% premium over the stock’s closing price of $6.02 on Tuesday. That was the last day of trading before talk of the takeover bid was reported on.
Insiders at Root claim that James Hall, founder of Embedded Insurance, has been seeking the acquisition of the company since July 2022. His efforts haven’t stopped with the most recent offer mentioned above being sent to Root’s Board of Directors on June 9.
Will A ROOT Stock Acquisition Happen?
It’s possible that Root has been building toward a potential deal with Embedded Insurance. Co-founder and CEO Alex Timm previously spoke about how the company was cutting costs to close in on profitability.
At that time, Timm said the following to The Columbus Dispatch.
“We’ve been through a lot for sure, but I think we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. I think the turnaround is really starting to hold.”
ROOT stock is up 45.7% as of Thursday morning. This comes after it jumped 59.8% yesterday when the news was first announced. The shares are also seeing heavy trading today with some 1.6 million units on the move. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 140,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.