Why Is Freshworks (FRSH) Stock Down 17% Today?

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) stock is falling on Thursday after the software development company announced that founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham is stepping down.
Mathrubootham will leave the CEO role to become the executive chairman of Freshworks, and Dennis Woodside will become the company’s next president and CEO.
News of Mathrubootham giving up the CEO position is pulling FRSH stock down today despite a strong Q1 earnings report. That includes adjusted EPS of 10 cents and revenue of $165.1 million. Both of these surpassed Wall Street’s estimates of 8 cents per share and $163.52 million in revenue.
Freshworks also reported improved liquidity in Q1 2024 at $40.6 million. That’s a major increase compared to its $11.5 million in liquidity reported in the first quarter of 2023.
FRSH Stock Falls on Guidance
Unfortunately, Freshworks’ outlook for Q2 includes revenue ranging from $168 million to $170 million. That’s going to miss Wall Street’s estimate of $172.08 million for the period.
Adding to that is the company’s 2024 revenue guidance of $695 million to $705 million. Yet again, that wouldn’t reach analysts’ revenue estimate of $708.35 million for the year.
FRSH stock is down 29% as of Thursday morning. Investors will note the stock was already down 17.4% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.