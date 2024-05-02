Why Is Carvana (CVNA) Stock Up 36% Today?

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after the used-car retailer posted its earnings report for the first quarter of 2024.
Carvana starts its report strong with adjusted earnings per share of 23 cents. That’s a surprise profit compared to Wall Street’s estimate of -74 cents per share. It’s also a major improvement over its Q1 2023 EPS of -74 cents.
Revenue of $3.06 billion is another win for CVNA stock. It surpasses analysts’ estimate of $2.69 billion for the quarter and represents a 17% increase year-over-year from $2.61 billion.
Carvana founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said the following about these results:
“In the first quarter, we delivered our best results in company history, validating our long-held belief that Carvana’s online retail model can drive industry-leading profitability while delivering industry-leading customer experiences. We reached new Q1 milestones for all key profitability metrics while also growing 16% year over year.”
CVNA Stock Guidance
Carvana’s latest earnings report also includes an outlook for Q2 2024. It expects a sequential increase in the year-over-year growth rate in retail units and a sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA.
CVNA stock is up 36.3% as of Thursday morning and was up 78.2% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
