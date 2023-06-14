Why Is Cineverse (CNVS) Stock Down 24% Today?

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company revealed the pricing of a public share offering.
This stock offering has the global streaming technology and entertainment company selling 2,666,667 shares of CNVS stock alongside warrants for another 2,666,667 shares. The company is offering these units at a price of $3 each, which is also the exercise price for the warrants.
Cineverse notes that it expects to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from the public stock offering. It intends to use these funds for working capital and other general corporate purposes. This may include the financing and acquisition of content.
What This Means for CNVS Stock
With this stock sale, investors are seeing an increase in the outstanding number of shares of CNVS stock. That helps explain the drop in price today as that dilutes current investors’ stakes in the company.
In addition to that, the offering price of $3 per share is below the prior closing price of $3.56 per share for CNVS stock. This is another reason the stock is down, as the offering price devalues the stock this morning.
Finally, CNVS stock is seeing heavy trading during pre-market hours today. As of this writing, around 547,000 shares have changed hands. That’s quite the surge compared to its daily average trading volume of 142,000 shares.
CNVS stock is down 24.2% as of Wednesday morning.
There’s even more stock market news traders will want to read about below!
We have all of the biggest stock market stories investors need to know about on Wednesday! That includes why shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST), Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA), and NightHawk Biosciences (NYSEMKT:NHWK) stock are moving today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Eastside Distilling (EAST) Stock Down 25% Today?
- Why Is Inventiva (IVA) Stock Up 38% Today
- Why Is NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK) Stock Up 26% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.