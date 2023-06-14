Why Is Eastside Distilling (EAST) Stock Down 25% Today?

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company revealed plans to trade debt for equity.
The company says that it has signed a non-binding term sheet with key first and second-lien debt holders. If this agreement is completed, it would exchange $6.2 million of debt for equity at a rate between $4 per share and $4.80 per share.
Eastside Distilling notes that this agreement would see it issue equity that is now more than 20% of total voting stock. It also mentions that the new equity would be in the form of new non-voting convertible preferred stock.
To go along with all of this, the deal would restructure Eastside Distilling’s remaining debt. That includes changes to interest payments on that debt, as well as extending maturity dates for some of it too.
What This Means for EAST Stock
Eastside Distilling notes that this agreement does more than just covert some of its debt to equity. It will also see the company regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. The company is currently in violation of the Shareholders Equity Rule, which this would take care of. It also says that it regained compliance with the exchange’s minimum bidding requirement.
Geoffrey Gwin, CEO of Eastside Distilling, said the following about the news:
“I am very pleased with the Company’s improvements in the quarter and also that our key strategic partners are acknowledging these improvements with their willingness to consider this debt for equity transaction.”
EAST stock is down 24.7% as of Wednesday morning.
